Rooney wants to join Solskjaer’s bench when he retires

Wayne Rooney wants to be a coach at Manchester United when he retires from playing. The 33-year-old’s wife, Coleen, is reportedly homesick and wants their sons to be enrolled in UK schools.

Rooney’s ex-United team-mates Nicky Butt and Michael Carrick already have jobs at Old Trafford.

The former England international is under contract at DC United until the end of 2020 but is said to be weighing up his future options according to The Sun.

A source close to Rooney told The Sun: “Wayne is already looking to the future and wants to remain in the game. He also wants to keep his family together and to do what is best for Coleen and their boys.”

“So a job at United would be perfect. Wayne would like to one day move into coaching. Long-term, he would love to be a part of what Ole is creating.”

Rooney has 13 goals and seven assists this season for DC United in 24 appearances in all competitions.