Female ref take charge of Uefa men’s game

Uefa have announced that Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman in history to referee a high-profile men’s game in one of its competitions.

In a groundbreaking move from Uefa, Frappart has been appointed to take of charge of Chelsea vs Liverpool in the European Super Cup final on August 14.

The Frenchwoman, who refereed the Fifa Women’s World Cup final between the United States and Holland last month, will lead a team of predominately female officials for the showpiece clash in Istanbul.

She will be accompanied by her compatriot Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O’Neal from the Republic of Ireland who will be the assistant referees for the match while the fourth official will be Turkey’s Cuneyt Cakir.

Frappart officiated with both Nicolosi and O’Neal during the Women’s World Cup final in Lyon back in July.

Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin said yesterday: “I have said on many occasions that the potential for women’s football has no limits and I am delighted that Stephanie Frappart has been appointed to officiate at this year’s Uefa Super Cup along with assistant referees Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O’Neal.”