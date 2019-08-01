Ugandan trialist Kagabba, Mieno and Odhiambo impress in a friendly match

Tusker coach Robert Matano was yesterday impressed with the quality of Ugandan trialist Nicholas Kagabba and the duo of Humphrey Mieno and George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo in a friendly match.

Tusker saw off Ulinzi Stars 2-1in a pre-season friendly staged at the Ruaraka grounds but it was Kagabba’s performance which caught the eye of the veteran coach, who subsequently hinted on a possibility of signing him to beef his squad.

The striker, who is on trials from Ugandan outfit Onduparaka FC, rose from the bench in the second half to notch the winning goal—drawing showers of praise from the long-serving coach who will be eyeing his third league crown next season.

At the same time, the former AFC Leopards coach was impressed with the duo of Mieno and Blackberry who were invited to play the match as a way of gauging their fitness.

Blackberry was rendered club-less after being deemed surplus to requirement at Gor Mahia while Mieno is a free agent after terminating his contract with St. George’s of Ethiopia. Mieno won the league with Tusker in 2016.

“I am happy with the performance of Kagabba in the few minutes he played. He is on trials and he showed quality in his positioning, finishing and holding the ball for his teammates to open up.

" I invited Blackberry and Mieno to train with us as I wanted to gauge their form but we are yet to talk to them on possible transfer. They were not badly off and their inclusion in the second half brought change courtesy of their maturity,” he noted.

Matano further praised the budding duo of Mario Kakai and Erick Zakayo, who were elevated to the senior team in the friendly. Matano said the team was 70 per cent ready for the new season and will use the remaining month to sharpen the weak areas.

“The team is 70 per cent ready for the new season. We are not fully ready for the challenge ahead but we still on course in our preparations. We are trying to integrate young boys into the team and they are doing good.”

Tusker scored in the second half through Michael Madoya who converted from the spot after Kagabba who netted the winner was brought down in the area. Daniel Waweru scored Ulinzi’s goal in the first half.

Despite being a friendly match, Tusker’s goalkeeper Robert Mboya was sent off for using vulgar language.