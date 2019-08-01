Former Stars coach denies eyeing a coaching job in the countr

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche has dismissed reports that he is in the country to pursue a coaching job.

The visit by Amrouche, who won the 2013 Cecafa Senior Challenge with Stars, has left the football fraternity guessing his next coaching job in the country but he insists he is in the country to visit friends.

The Algerian-born coach was appointed Stars head coach in February 2013 but was controversially sacked the following year after being served with a one year ban by Caf for unsportsmanlike conduct.

During his tenure, Amrouche endeared himself into the Kenyan football earning friends courtesy of his good run with Stars. After being shown the door, the former FC Brussels team manager returned to Algeria where he joined USM Alger in 2016 before being appointed as Libya national team coach last year.

Amrouche, who yesterday toured Ruaraka grounds for a pre-season friendly match pitting Tusker and Ulinzi Stars, denied eyeing a coaching job in the country. He said he had visited friends and former players whom he coached during his stint with the national team.

Amrouche was rumoured to be in line to replace Hassan Oktay should he fail to return to Gor Mahia. Oktay took a five-day leave to attend to an urgent family matter. He, however, said he had his ‘interests’ elsewhere.

“I have basically come back to visit my good friends and former players who we had a good relationship during my time with the national team. I like having exchange programs with other coaches and it’s great to reunite with the local coaching family. I am a great fan of Kenyan football but I am not interested in taking a job here as I have other projects elsewhere.”

Amrouche challenged the duo of AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia to step up their performance for the benefit of the national team. He observed that superb displays by the two traditional football rivals pay dividends to the Kenyan football, notably the national team.

“Once AFC and Gor are in good form, then the Kenyan performance is always good. I wish the new Leopards’ chairman Dan Shikanda best of luck in his new job as well as the national team.”

Even though he declined to field questions on the progress of the national team and his controversial sacking which earned him Sh60 million for wrongful dismissal, he said he respects his former employers. Amrouche reported the federation to Fifa’s Dispute Resolution Chambers to compensate him for unlawful termination of his contract. “I respect the guys in the office at the moment, the national team coach and his technical staff and I wish them all the best.”