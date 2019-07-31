Moraa, Kundu ready to serve Harambee Starlets against Malawi

Experienced Harambee Starlets' duo of Janet Moraa Bundi and Annette Kundu have exuded full confidence ahead of Malawi encounter that will serve as a qualifier for 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Moraa has been a consistent national team player since she donned the national colours with the Under 17 team in 2012. “I have represented this country in many international assignments and this time, I am more than ready to serve the country again. It is always an honour to don the national team shirt and our target is to make it to the Olympic Games next year,” said Moraa. The swift striker has played a pivotal role for women's Kenya Premier League side Eldoret Falcons.

“Since I started playing in the Kenya team, I have improved in my skills and the experience will be good for me,” added Moraa. The striker has scored nine goals for her team currently placed 10th in the league.

“My work will be scoring goals for the country and I promise to play well,” added Moraa. Kundu, the goalkeeper said the country should expect clean sheets once she is given the opportunity.

Kundu donned national colours once when Kenya played a friendly match against Ghana at Kasarani prior to the Africa Cup of Nations, which Kenya missed.

“I am well prepared for the Malawi game and my intentions are to come out with a clean sheet,” added Kundu.

The duo are in the 39-member provisional squad that was selected by head coach David Ouma.