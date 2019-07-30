Tusker's Muchiri called up to national team

Tusker winger Boniface Muchiri is pursuing to make good use of his speed and aid Harambee Stars floor Tanzania in the return leg of the Chan championship qualifiers. Muchiri made his comeback to the team yesterday after two years in the cold when he was summoned to join the rest who had jetted back from Tanzania.

Stars, who arrived yesterday settled for a barren draw in the first leg, prompting coach Sebastien Migne to recall the former Sony Sugar player. Muchiri last featured in the national team in 2017 against Sierra Leone in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. The speedster is hoping to capitalise on his talent to help Kenya seal a place in the final qualifying round.

“I am happy to return to the national team after a long period. I have been working hard and I am eager to help the team qualify to the next round. I hope the coach will grant me playing time and help the team. We have quality players and I am positive we will make it to the second round.”

Meanwhile, Migné expressed concern with the away result but remained confident of reaping a comfortable win on Sunday. The Frenchman hinted of an offensive approach as a win of any kind will see Kenya qualify for the second round.

“We were good defensively. We now have to work on building better link-up play offensively and I am confident we will have a good match on Sunday. A draw away from home was a good result for us. It was hard since most of the players were new at this stage, but they gave a good account of themselves.”

At the same time, long-serving midfielder Dennis Odhiambo who skippered the team against Tanzania called upon the fans to rally behind the team.

“Fans’ support was very key for us in the run-up to our Afcon qualification. We need it likewise on Sunday and I am confident we will give them something to smile about.”

Elsewhere, after making his Harambee Stars debut against Tanzania in the first leg of the 2020 Chan qualifiers on Sunday, Michael Kibwage has showered fellow defender and Gor Mahia centre half Joash Onyango with praises.

Kenya kept a clean sheet in the match played at the National Stadium, Dar-es-Salaam and are set to host the Tanzanians in the return leg encounter at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani this weekend.

Coach Sebastien Migne paired the youthful Kibwage alongside Onyango and the duo managed to keep the marauding Tanzanian forwards at bay. However, the match remains a must-win situation for Kenya as Sudan await them in the second and final qualifying round.

“I am indebted to Onyango for covering me and correcting me when I was at fault. He gave me instructions and helped me ease the pressure I had before I settled into the match,” said Kibwage.

“We played before an intimidating crowd but he is the kind of a defender who makes the best out his colleague at the heart of the defence and I count myself lucky to have played alongside him. It was my first time in the senior team and I am elated that we did not concede away.”

The KCB defender, who captains the national under 23 — Emerging Stars — said Onyango, who missed the Afcon through injury covered him whenever he was overwhelmed and helped him ease the pressure of playing at the sold-out stadium.

He also labelled the former Western Stima man as a ‘hard to beat’ centre half for the numerous clearances and interceptions he made during the game.

Kibwage further hinted of using the return match to fully cement his place in the team, adding that Migne acknowledged his performance and is bound to give him selection headache in forthcoming assignments.

“After the match, the coach told me I did well and I am hoping that he will give me another opportunity this weekend. Besides Chan, we have the 2021 Afcon qualifiers and I am confident I will have a good game on Sunday and make it hard for him (Migne) to overlook me.”

Meanwhile, the Mukumu Boys alumni count on home advantage following Football Kenya Federation’s decision to sell the tickets at an affordable Sh100.

“It’s our turn to enjoy the luxury of the 12th man. We created chances in Dar and I think if we convert two or three and avoid conceding, then we will qualify.”