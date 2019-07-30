Tanzania defender Amani now a Shark

Kariobangi Sharks have completed the signing of Tanzanian international Peter Amani.

The versatile defender, who fits in across the defence-line, joined Sharks from Mt. Kenya United where he had a good performance last season. Amani previously turned out for Nakuru All-Stars and Chemelil Sugar.

His acquisition increases William Muluya’s options in central defence, which was stretched last season due to injuries. Amani will have a chance to prove his worth on home soil when Sharks take on Yanga in a friendly match at the Wiki Ya Mwananchi ceremony on August 4.

The ceremony is a celebration of the record Tanzanian league champions’ achievements as well as a curtain-raiser to the new season.

The match will be played at the Uwanja Wa Taifa in the coastal city of Dar-es-Salaam. It will be a culmination of the week-long countrywide celebrations.

Muluya will have a chance to gauge his new signings ahead of the forthcoming season.