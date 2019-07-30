Tanzania defender Amani now a Shark

• The versatile defender, who fits in across the defence line, joined Sharks from Mt. Kenya United where he had a good performance last season.
Amani will have a chance to prove his worth on home soil when Sharks take on Yanga in a friendly match at the Wiki Ya Mwananchi ceremony on August 4.
Kariobangi Sharks have completed the signing of Tanzanian international Peter Amani.
The versatile defender, who fits in across the defence-line, joined Sharks from Mt. Kenya United where he had a good performance last season. Amani previously turned out for Nakuru All-Stars and Chemelil Sugar.
His acquisition increases William Muluya’s options in central defence, which was stretched last season due to injuries. Amani will have a chance to prove his worth on home soil when Sharks take on Yanga in a friendly match at the Wiki Ya Mwananchi ceremony on August 4.
The ceremony is a celebration of the record Tanzanian league champions’ achievements as well as a curtain-raiser to the new season.
The match will be played at the Uwanja Wa Taifa in the coastal city of Dar-es-Salaam. It will be a culmination of the week-long countrywide celebrations.
Muluya will have a chance to gauge his new signings ahead of the forthcoming season.