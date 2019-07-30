Close

National team feted

Sonko promises to build basketball gym in Nairobi

•He gave the players a personal token of Sh1m for their effort.

•Five more will be built in Mwiki, Dagoretti, Tena, Mihango and Mukuru Kwa Njenga to ignite sports promotion

by BY DANN O’WERRE
Football
30 July 2019 - 00:00
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko tries his hand on basketball as Griffin Ligare cheers on
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko tries his hand on basketball as Griffin Ligare cheers on

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has promised to build a basketball gymnasium to promote the game within the city.

He said Nairobi County is ready to nurture talent and announced that four more stadia will be built within the city. Sonko, who received the triumphant national basketball team from Mali at his parlour, said there is good progress in as far as sports facilities at Dandora, Ziwani, Kigumbuini and Kibera are concerned

“Five more will be built in Mwiki, Dagoretti, Tena, Mihango and Mukuru Kwa Njenga to ignite sports promotion.”

He said he will arrange with the  CS Amina Mohammed and Kenya Basketball Federation to have the team meet President Uhuru Kenyatta at Sate House.

Besides the gym, the Governor, who played basketball in Kwale, said that netball, volleyball and swimming will not be left behind. He gave the players a personal token of Sh1m for their effort. “This is from my pocket and it’s not the first time I am doing this. I challenge other leaders to support sports.”

