Lukaku left out of United’s squad to tour Norway after Solskjaer gave him four days to finalise Inter move

Romelu Lukaku has not been named in Manchester United’s squad to tour Norway as he looks to force through a move to Inter Milan.

It is understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer afforded the striker four days off to finalise things with Inter after United rejected the club’s opening bid of £54million.

Lukaku on Saturday teased fans by posting a photo alongside his agent, hinting that transfer news could be imminent.

And now that Solskjaer has not included him in the 26-man squad, who will play against Kristiansund on Tuesday, another offer from Inter appears to be imminent.

If the striker cannot secure his move to either Inter or Juventus, who are also interested in the Belgian, within the four-day deadline, Solskjaer will be forced to reintegrate him back into the squad.

It is understood Lukaku’s first choice is to link up with Antonio Conte at Inter, however, he would also be open to a move to Juve. He joined United for £75m two years ago and has scored 42 goals in 96 games for the club.

Meanwhile, Juventus have reportedly moved ahead of Inter Milan in the race to sign Romelu Lukaku after tempting Manchester United with a possible swap deal involving Paulo Dybala.

With the English transfer window closing on August 8, United are keen to wrap up their summer transfer business and force through Lukaku’s exit in order to secure his replacement.

And, according to reports, they are closing in on a deal with Juventus that would see the Belgian head to Turin and Dybala head in the opposite direction.

However, Inter Milan, who have been favourites to sign Lukaku all summer but have fallen short of United’s £80million valuation, aren’t giving up the chase.

The San Siro club made an offer of £54m upfront for Lukaku but without any add-ons and this was immediately rejected by United.

Inter manager Antonio Conte is desperate for the club to sign Lukaku but they could now be gazumped by their Serie A rivals Juventus.

Argentine striker Dybala, 25, who has scored 78 goals in 182 matches for Juventus, would be the kind of prolific replacement for Lukaku that United are seeking.

And a swap deal could easily be completed prior to the Premier League window closing rather than United having to pursue other options as the clock ticks down.

Dybala has also been linked with a move to Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain this summer.