Should Kane be part of a campaign to encourage betting in Kenya?

In Mbagathi Way, Nairobi, Kenyans sauntered past a huge billboard last weekend promising a 200 per cent bonus for an introductory wager for a prestigious betting company.

And smiling out of the poster is England captain Harry Kane. Alongside him is Kenya captain Victor Wanyama and fellow Spurs team-mates Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld. And alongside the logo of the company, 1XBET, sits the historic logo of Tottenham Hotspur.

Underneath the words ‘African betting partner’ underscore the official nature of this endorsement, in a country where the surge in gambling among young people has caused a government minister to link betting to youth suicides.

As such, it may seem incongruous to see the England captain featuring in a betting advert, not least for 1XBET, a company which has its licence suspended in Kenya.

After all, only this week the Football Association charged Everton’s Yerry Mina with a breach of regulations for appearing in a betting advert in Colombia.

The FA has strict rules on players and managers appearing in betting ads: it’s banned if it’s a personal deal.

However, there is a loophole. If the club has a deal with a betting company, they can use the images of players in adverts. So what’s wrong for the players as individuals, is not wrong for the clubs. Mina could have been used by Everton in a gambling ad and that would be fine. It was the fact that he struck his own deal that is wrong.

It seems an anomaly. Labour deputy leader Tom Watson sees it as such.

“Rules about gambling sponsorship deals need to be consistent for clubs and individual players,” he said. “Given the levels of gambling addiction in the UK and Kenya, it’s time to make rules about gambling adverts and sponsorships much tighter. Fans are bombarded with gambling ads and it’s not right.”

The players themselves have little control over these ads. They sign up to a certain amount of commercial activity when they agree their club contracts. The deals usually mean that their image can be used alongside club sponsors, but usually it would have to be with a group of players rather than individually, as is the case in the 1XBET advert. Kane’s spokesman declined to comment extensively other than to point out that it is a club issue.

For it is the clubs that sign up to the deals. Tottenham are not the only ones. Every Premier League club has some kind of betting partner and 10 have gambling firms as shirt sponsors.