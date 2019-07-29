Battle of Stars end even in first leg of CHAN qualifier

Harambee Stars will be out to complete the job in Nairobi this weekend after holding neighbours Tanzania to a barren draw in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) first-round qualifier at the Dar es Salaam National Stadium yesterday.

Tanzania, who were eyeing revenge after falling 3-2 to Kenya in the AFCON 2019 tournament, was quick out of the blocks with Iddi Selemani’s effort flying over the bar just under five minutes.

Harambee Stars, led by Sofapaka midfielder Dennis Odhiambo, who was among the five locally-based players who did duty at the AFCON, held on, building play from the back, slowing the hosts swift game. The home team kept most of the ball in midfield as Kenya cautiously held tight at the rear, allowing little space for the opposing attackers, who were reduced to shooting from outside the box. Wazito winger, Musa Masika, who was making his international debut advanced into the opponent’s goal in the 13th minute for Kenya’s only meaning full attack of the half but was denied by experienced Gadiel Michael.

The see-saw affair saw the game head to the breather at 0-0 with Kenya not troubling veteran keeper Juma Kaseja. With the fairly packed stadium cheering their side, the game came into life three minutes after the restart as Gadiel’s corner kick went begging with no one to head home with the Kenyan defence caught flatfooted.

Minutes later, Gor Mahia centre half Joash Onyango headed Clifton Miheso’s corner over the bar as Kenya pushed their men forward. New Tanzania coach Etienne Ndayiragije, sensing danger, brought in Simba’s Ajib Ibrahim for Ayub Lyanga, but nothing changed as they were also kept at bay by the Kenya rearguard.

Masika then had a brilliant run on the flank but his cross was easily cleared by the hosts’ defence. Captain John Bocco was pulled out for Salim Aiyee with 10 minutes to play, but Taifa Stars, who had been promised USD5,000 by the state missed the cash as they couldn’t breach Kenya’s defence.

The second leg takes place at Moi Stadium, Kasarani this weekend, with Sudan awaiting the winner in the second and final round of the Cameroon 2020 qualifiers.