Kenya, Tanzania face off agains in less than a month

Harambee Stars will be eager to prove that their win over Tanzania in the Africa Cup of Nations was not a fluke when the two sides collide tomorrow in an Africa Nations Cup encounter in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

Sebastian Migne's men beat Taifa Stars 3-2 in Egypt less than a month ago and the Kenyan tactician insisted he is going for nothing short of a repeat performance.

Stars finished third ahead of Tanzania in of Group C of AFCON, after both sides lost their other matches to finalists Algeria and Senegal, with the former clinching the title.

It will, however, be a different ball game though, with only local-based players featuring in the two-legged encounter.

"Every time a team steps out, it aims for victory and that's all we'll be going for " said Migne.

Migne's side will be captained by experienced Sofapaka midfielder, Dennis Odhiambo, who was part of the AFCON squad but will miss five players he had in his plans.

Suspended Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno will sit out the first leg and so will be goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo, midfielder Francis Kahata, Paul Were and John Avire who have signed contracts outside Kenyan borders.

Migne has blended young and experienced players in his squad with KPL champions Gor Mahia and Kariobangi Sharks players dominating the team with four players each in the side.

Gor defender Joash Onyango, who missed the AFCON tournament with injury returns to the squad and will likely partner Under 23 internationals, Johnstone Omurwa or Mike Kibwage at the heart of defence.

"Despite missing the top players I am under no pressure since we have youngsters from the Under 23 side who are expected to prove themselves," added Migne.

The Frenchman, 52, also believes being another East African derby, Taifa Stars will come out guns blazing. Tanzania have a good squad made up mostly of players from the two giants Simba and Yanga, but we have 180 minutes to prove a point.

The second leg is set for August 4 at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani with Sudan awaiting the winner in the second and final round of the Cameroon 2020 event.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks); Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa, David Owino (Mathare United), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage (KCB) and Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia) Midfielders: Duke Abuya, Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks) Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna, Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars), Musa Masika, Teddy Osok (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari), Cliffton Miheso (Kenya Police) Forwards: Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars), Piston Mutamba (Wazito) and Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia)