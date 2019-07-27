21-time national champions Telkom tackle hard-to-crack Lakers

Telkom coach Judy Apiyo wants her side to put their Astro-turf tournament disappointment and collect maximum points when they resume their Premier League action against Lakers.

Telkom fell to Sports Authority of India during the Astro-turf invitation final courtesy of Mabugula Bhavani’s strike at the Sikh Union yesterday and fireworks are expected at City Park when the 21-time champions welcome hard-to-crush newbies.

A win for either will be enough to share top spot with current leaders, United States International Unversity (USIU)-A, on 14 points.

Apiyo’s side will be seeking to make amends after the first leg match ended in a two-all draw in Kisumu.

“Our priority is to get all the three points. We just have to show our mettle to win and return to the top. We have a game in hand which plays to our advantage. The Astro-turf tournament has given us enough training. We are fully prepared for Lakers,” said Apiyo.

In the men’s division, a battle of titans beckons as defending champions Butali look to atone their 0-0 all draw with Greensharks last weekend when they lock horns with Western Jaguars. Dennis Owoka’s side will hope to extend their winning run but will have to master their tactics to break Mike Malungu’s well drilled side.

Wazalendo are ready to justify their title challengers’ tag with another victory against an unconvincing Parklands Sports Club. A win for Wazalendo will push them to the summit with 16 points provided Butali don’t get a result.

2016 Champions Strathmore University Gladiators will be hoping to get their campaign back on track when they take on (USIU-A) at the City Park Stadium today.

Struggling Gladiators seek redemption when they face an unpredictable USIU side. Gladiators have had a season to forget so far, winning just one to see themselves languishing at the bottom of the standings. USIU have blown hot and cold and Meshack Senge knows his charges cannot afford any more slip-ups as he looks for a response following a disappointing 1-0 loss to Police last time out.

In the men Super League, Nakuru welcome Technical University of Kenya (TUK) as Multimedia University entertain Mombasa Sports Club. Kenyatta University battle Kisumu Youngsters today while, tomorrow, Wazalendo Masters will try to arrest runaway leaders Parkroad Badgers. Women’s side Vikings remain optimistic of piling more misery on winless Nakuru while a varsity affair pits Daystar against University of Eldoret in the men’s Super League.