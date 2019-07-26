Wilder hits at Whyte after claims of cheating prior to Oscar Rivas win’

Deontay Wilder has branded Dillian Whyte a ‘cheat’ and ‘donkey of the year’ after it was alleged that the British heavyweight failed a drugs test prior to Saturday’s win over Oscar Rivas.

Whyte reportedly tested positive for ‘at least two banned substances’ by UKAD on July 17. The ‘Body Snatcher’ was in line for a massive payday and title shot against Wilder but the American posted a lengthy tirade in reaction to the news. He wrote: “Nowhere you have a fighter that has been recently reported of taking PED’s (Performance Enhancements Drugs).

“In fact, it was said he had over more than 1 substance in his body. This fighter has been caught before using PED’s so this is his second attempt.

“This s*** has to stop... The bleeding has to stop somewhere, we just had a fighter to f****** die in the ring because of taking too many blows to the head and you have idiots like Dillian Whyte who want to CHEAT just to come up in his career because he’s not good enough to do it alone,’ Wilder added in reference to Maxim Dadashev’s death on Tuesday morning from brain injuries.

He continued: “Oscar Rivas was his opponent that Dillian fought recently on drugs in which Oscar dropped this drug user and almost beat him, so Mr Whyte all that and the s*** halfway worked you still got put on your ass!!! I’d get my money back!!!

“He’s been claiming to want to fight me but the question is if you’re doping with a non-champion just imagine what you will try to use if you had the chance to fight me? (Overdose).

“He and his promoter Eddie Hearn gave the WBC Boxing & Mauricio Sulaiman hell while all along this MF has been cheating, smh then have the audacity to try and snitch on his countryman and accuse him of doing drugs when he himself is doing it as well.

“On top of that, his promoter tried his best to cover this up before Whyte’s recent fight.

“Somebody come and look at this s***... I get criticised about saying things like ‘Ima kill you’ and mean it but without any substance whatsoever in my body but here you have so many fighters, the likes of Dillian Whyte that flood their body with PED’s just to advance to the next level, while committing an attempt to murder but want to speak against PED users smh, GTFOH.