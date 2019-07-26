Madrid boss may have no choice but to make it work with unwanted winger

Zinedine Zidane must have some plan up his sleeve for Real Madrid if he can’t see any space in it, anywhere, for Gareth Bale.

It is perhaps difficult to question the judgment of a man who led the Spanish giants to a historic, three successive Champions Leagues.

Equally, it is also difficult to understand why he is so quick to dismiss a man who played a big part in that treble, has lifted another one plus nine other trophies in just six years at the Bernabeu. Baffled Bale himself is struggling to get his head around it all having been left totally in the dark by Zidane.

Zidane’s cold treatment of Bale, 30, which continued here in America after Madrid’s friendly against Bayern Munich, is also hard to make sense of with Real Madrid in such a state of flux.

Last season they finished third, a huge 19 points off eventual league winners Barcelona. They were humiliated by Ajax on a harrowing Champions League, Bernabeu night, dumped out at the last-16 stage.

Their biggest rivals Barcelona turfed them out of the Copa del Rey semis, their 3-0 second leg defeat followed by another home El Clasico loss and then that infamous 4-1 humbling against Ajax.

Zidane returned not long after that week to forget and has overseen the huge overhaul designed to make Madrid Spain and Europe’s dominant force again. They have spent the best part of £300m already this summer in response to last season’s disaster.

But, aside from Eden Hazard, the other attacking arrivals - Luka Jovic, Rodrygo and Takefuso Kubo - are rising hopefuls rather than established stars. They join the likes of another prospect, Vinicius Jr, Lucas Vazquez and the fading Karim Benzema among Zidane’s attacking ranks.

Is there really no use during a transitional phase for a player who has been there and done it like Bale?

In contrast to the ineffective and laboured Hazard, Jovic, Karim Benzema and Vazquez who all started, half-time sub Bale seemed determined to stake his claim in Tuesday’s friendly against Arsenal in Maryland.He and Marco Asensio were Madrid’s best two attacking players. Sadly Asensio’s season could now be over before it has even begun after he suffered a serious ACL injury.

That could have implications for Bale, who helped his own cause anyway with a timely reminder of what he is capable of. He would have been forgiven for a half-hearted performance after being so brutally dismissed by Zidane.

Bale’s display was one of total commitment from someone playing with a point to prove. He came on to spearhead Real’s attack but was here there and everywhere.

In the six-yard box to poke home Madrid’s equaliser, roaming left, right and dropping deep to make things happen, even finding time to squeeze in a goal-line clearance.

His penalty shootout miss was a small blot but should not take away from the spark he provided to inspire Real’s comeback from 2-0 down. Even as a support act he will still be of value.

Sources in Spain say Bale is as confused as anyone else as to why Zidane has dismissed him the way he has having not been explicitly told.

The suspicion is Zidane’s attitude towards Bale changed for the worse after he once refused to play through the pain of an ankle injury after pulling up in the warm up ahead of big game, though no confirmed reason has ever been given.

Their relationship deteriorated to the point that Zidane did not even speak to Bale after his overhead kick wonder goal against Liverpool helped Madrid to their third successive Champions League. That frostiness still remains, not helped by what Zidane has said this week.

It was perhaps no coincidence that Bale quickly exited the scene when Zidane came over as the Wales star received some final instructions from one of Madrid’s coaches just before his half-time introduction against Arsenal.

The Frenchman has at least appeared to start backtracking following his eyebrow-raising outburst about Bale and he may now have no choice.

A proposed mega-money switch to Chinese side Beijing Guoan has fallen through, a loan move is out of the question and Bale won’t be going anywhere unless the deal works for him. Zidane’s climb down may have to continue and whatever plan he did have be quickly reassessed.