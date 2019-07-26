Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac face carjacking gang

Two Premier League footballers have been involved in a carjacking attempt by an armed gang in a London street.

Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were targeted, the club confirmed, but both escaped uninjured.

Footage on social media appears to show Kolasinac chasing the robbers in Platts Lane, near Golders Green, at about 17:00 BST.

Arsenal said in a statement: "We have been in contact with both players and they are fine."

In a video that has circulated on social media, full-back Kolasinac is seen fighting off two men who are wielding knives.

The player can be seen jumping out of a vehicle to confront the masked men who had pulled alongside the car on mopeds.

In the footage, both car jackers were seen to be armed and were filmed brandishing knives at 26-year-old Kolasinac.