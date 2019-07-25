Liverpool furious with Fifa over Club World Cup plans

Liverpool remain bewildered that Fifa have yet to contact them with specific plans for the Club World Cup in December.

Fifa made an announcement at seminar in Paris on June 3 that Liverpool would play in the Club World Cup, which is to be staged in Qatar.

The indications are that the final will be staged in Doha on December 22, with the tournament beginning on December 11.

Liverpool would enter the competition at the semi-final stage and the spin-off of that would mean their Premier League trip to West Ham on December 21 would need to be rearranged.

The Premier League will provide what support they can to minimise disruption. Yet there is growing frustration within Anfield’s hierarchy that they cannot get guidance from Fifa on what type of squad they will have to submit and when they will need to travel.

They are well aware of the potential for chaos in their fixture list if they progress in the domestic cups.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has agreed with Jurgen Klopp that the amount of games players have to play is ludicrous.

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez won the African Cup of Nations with Algeria on Friday and is yet to have a break from last season.

Guardiola is raging that some of his City starts will not be ready ahead of the new campaign.

“It’s a crazy schedule and it is going to kill our players! They have to rest,” Guardiola said. “I don’t want them to come back when they’re tired, or mentally not recovered from an incredibly tough season. We started a new season while Riyad Mahrez had not finished the last one.”

Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and Fernandinho all got to the latter stages of the Copa America.

They are in the race to be fit in time for City’s Community Shield clash with Liverpool on August 4.