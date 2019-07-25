All Africa Games coach Musa puts emphasis on basics ahead of Morocco show

Newly-appointed All African Games head coach Musa Benjamin said he will lay much emphasis on basics in his bid to bolster Kenya’s medal prospects in Morocco.

The AIBA 3 Star coach said many boxers in the 26-man squad need basic support prior to venturing into the intricate facet of the game.

“From the recent past event, we have noticed that many boxers are flat-footed. The elite jab seems to be fading away fast and this is one aspect of the game we are not taking lightly. All in all, we are going back to basics so as to correct key aspects of the game. We will put emphasis on body punches because we tend to forget it’s part of the scoring. Lastly, we will work on streamlining body movement of all boxers and see how it goes,” Musa said.

The former Kenya junior team coach, however, insisted that turning around boxers’ ability will not be an overnight exercise. Musa added that all boxers will assemble for a non-residential camp tomorrow at Mathare Police Deport, which is also Police “Chafua Chafua” training venue.

“The camp will be ongoing until the team is finally handed over to the All Africa Games residential training. We are already late for training but we will pick up in training and do our best when we have all boxers in camp,” said Musa.

Musa, who is also the newly elected Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) treasurer, said he will be deputised by David Munuhe who is the secretary-general. Nakuru County chairman Isaac Mbote will be the team manager.

The team, which was picked after the third leg of the league in Mombasa, will be whittled down to a final squad depending on slots to be offered by the All Africa Games management.

The team will also feature women boxers. Leading the women’s team are Olympian Elizabeth Andiego (middleweight) and Gold Coast Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Christine Ongare.

Andiego is the first and only Kenyan lady boxer to box at the Olympics in London 2012 while Ongare is the first-ever Kenyan woman to win a medal in any competition.

The men’s team has the All Africa Games (Brazzaville) and Commonwealth Games (Delhi) bronze medallist Nick Okoth of KDF team (Defaba), his teammate Victor Okoth (light-welter), light-heavy Hezron Maganga and Shaffi Bakari (flyweight) of Police. Sparring partners in the team include bantamweight Dennis Muthama of KDF and light heavyweight Humphrey Ochieng “Jakababa”.