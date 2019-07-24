St Anthony’s seek revenge against Olbolsat next week

Regulars St Anthony’s boys under 19 football team will be seeking revenge when they tackle Olbolsat during the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association national games in Kisumu next week.

Olbolsat from Central region beat the Trans Nzoia-based school 2-0 in the semifinals of last year’s games in Eldoret, denying them a chance to proceed to the finals.

The two teams, alongside Shimba Hills from Coast and a team from North Eastern, are drawn in Pool ‘A’.

St Anthony’s team manager, Daniel Oronje, said they will be going all out in the hunt for the national title.

“We are well prepared for the championships and our target is to lift the national title. We missed last year’s final by a fluke but this time, we will show the nation what we can do,” said Oronje.

“Any opponent who comes against us will have to be ready because our focus is the national title, which will see us proceed to East Africa Games later next month in Arusha, Tanzania.”

As a build-up ahead for the national show, St Anthony’s played in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Trans Nzoia West League where they finished unbeaten.

“We won easily and that showed that we are able to play good football. We want to play in the top leagues and that will depend on the school management but all in all, we are looking at playing in the top tier,” added Oronje.

At the same time, Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya visited the team’s training session and is interested in four players to join the top tier side.

The four players include captain Titus Kapchanga, Elly Saenyi, Dan Odhiambo and Geoffrey Ochwati.

“We were glad to have the coach attend our training. The coach talked and advised our players as he plans to partner with us,” added Oronje.