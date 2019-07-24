Sports CS says she will prioritise renovation works at Nyayo National Stadium

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed is keen to oversee the completion of the stalled renovations works at the Nyayo National Stadium and other sporting facilities in the Rift Valley.

Amina, who toured Athletics Kenya offices on Monday, revealed the government’s commitment to resuming the renovations works which have taken years to complete as a way of promoting the development of sports through upgrading facilities.

Last week deplorable photos of the national stadium topped the widely discussed topics on social media where the government was accused of deserting the renovation works but Amina promised to swing into action soon.

Amina visited Riadha House where she met all the federation’s executives, branch chairmen and athletes representatives and part of the deliberations was to hasten the renovations works at Nyayo, Kipchoge Keino and Kamariny stadia for the benefit of the sportsmen and women.

Nyayo was part of the four stadia earmarked to host the 2018 Chan championships hence was closed for an upgrade to meet international standards but lack of sufficient funds has seen the works stall.

The venue, which is half-way complete is set to host the World Championships trials in August as well as the Kenya Premier League Super Cup battle between Gor Mahia and Bandari before the start of the new season. The CS admitted that the government had taken long to deliver on the facilities but promised to have them ready as funds were now available from the National Sports Fund.

She said her office had agreed with Sports Kenya to have contractors return on sites and complete the work in the shortest time possible. She also expressed optimism in meeting the November deadline set to have Moi Stadium, Kasarani ready for the 2020 World Under-20 Championships.

“I have met and heard from AK officials and one of the challenges they are facing happen to be poor facilities.

"Nyayo will be the first one as it has taken long and works will begin soon. We are focused to have it ready in order for us to have at least two facilities in the city ready to host international events.

"We also have the intention to complete Kamariny and Kipchoge Keino from the National Sports Fund established by the President.

"I have had a discussion with Sports Kenya to have the contractors go back on site. We are also on course to meet the deadline given to us to prepare the World U20 Championships.

"The Athletics Village at Kenyatta University will also be upgraded to meet the required standards,” said Amina.

The CS also expressed the government’s commitment in supporting the forthcoming All Africa Games in Morocco, World athletics Championships in Doha as well as other activities.

She disclosed that athletes who would test positive for the banned substances will be barred from representing the country.

“We have discussed and assured that we will support the upcoming events as athletes are our best ambassadors.

"One of the biggest challenges we have is doping and we have agreed that all athletes will be tested and those who test positive will be barred from shaming the country further.

"Through the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and the laboratory we have, we will be able to catch drug cheats before they move out and add more shame to the sport and the country.”