Parkroad’s coach Kanyi insists they are keen on promotion

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Super League leaders Parkroad Badgers coach Cyrus Kanyi has told his boys not to look at the 12-point gap between them and second-placed Kenya College of Accounts University (KCA-U) but instead focus on winning back promotion.

The run-away leaders have this season taken the second-tier competition like a colossus, knocking down all and sundry in dominant fashion over the past five months.

Badgers have scored 21 goals—three more than closest challengers (KCA-U) and fifth-placed Mvita who both have 18. Badgers have won all their 10 matches and Kanyi wants increased collective responsibility in making the experience fantastic as they bid for a swift return to the premier league.

He said: “We are not concerned about the point gap at the moment but focused on promotion. The level of teamwork and communication between different departments in the team has been simply magical. All players understand the end result— three points and fan satisfaction and everyone has accepted their role in making the experience fantastic.”

“Players understand that for excellence to become a habit, they need to be on top of their game. Sometimes we have started matches on the wrong footing but players’ attitude has been superb as we are yet to drop a point.”

Kanyi admitted that they are facing a difficult task in the second leg with teams looking to bring them down but exuded confidence that they are up to the task.

“We have enjoyed a fantastic first period but the second one will be difficult because all eyes will be on us. We are not willing to blink any time soon and the players are determined with the mounting pressure,” he added.