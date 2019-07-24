Newcomers Allin Jua Kali upset 2018 Kothbiro finalists

New kids on the block Allin Jua Kali FC have eliminated last year’s Koth Biro finalists, Githurai United FC 3-0 in an entertaining encounter at Ziwani Sports grounds.

The underdogs, who are now in the last 16 of the 41-year-old grassroots tournament, also eliminated last year’s winner Cinema FC 2-0 in another thrilling group stage match of the SportPesa-sponsored event. The current edition of the tournament is dedicated to the late KothBiro CEO Stephen Ogos, who passed away during the initial stages of the tournament.

This year’s edition of the annual football showcase began with 51 teams, allowing teams that made it to the round of 16 last year to proceed automatically to the group stage.

“On behalf of all the youth in Kenya and the entire football fraternity, I would like to thank SportPesa and Captain Ronald Karauri for really helping to support football from grassroots up to the top professional level, Kothbiro together with SportPesa is dedicated to enhancing and sustaining football talent in Kenya. Through SportPesa sponsorship, Kothbiro has an opportunity to extend positive youth engagement and support communities,” said Robert Ochola, Kothbiro CEO when he received this year’s kits on July 23.

Koth Biro has nurtured some of the greatest stars in Kenyan football including former Harambee Stars captain Mike Okoth, Jamal Mohamed, former Bandari coach Rishadi Shedu and K’Ogalo’s Kevin Omondi.

Koth-Biro football tournament is aimed at nurturing new footballing talent and pool them against established footballers and as an advocacy tool to bring the youths together to address social and economic issues.