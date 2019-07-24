Leopards upbeat ahead of season after massive recruitment

AFC Leopards team manager Tom Juma is positive that the team will muscle for the next season’s Kenya Premier League going by the quality of their new signings and preseason activities.

Leopards beefed their squad with six new acquisitions and Juma is banking on their experience and the support from the new office to end their 21-year KPL trophy drought.

Leopards, who have been camping in residential camp at the Mumias Sports Complex for the past on week, acquired the services of Rwandese defender Soter Kayumba fully from Sofapaka after a brief loan stint last season and further brought in Hansel Ochieng, Tresor Ndikumana, Vincent Habamahor, Robert Mudenyu, Benjamin Ochan and Ismail Diarra.

Juma admitted that the six were signed after impressing the technical bench last season and will bring in the vigour and experience required to fight for the league. The former midfielder also noted that the newly elected office has been supportive and are keen to transform the club from perennial league participants to league challengers.

“I am confident with the preparations we are having at the moment, we will be title contenders next season. We have signed new but quality players who have what it takes to face the big boys and I believe we will be a force to reckon with in the new season. We are enjoying a good environment in Mumias and I think this is one of the best pre-season we have had as a club since I joined. The new office is fully behind us and has shown their commitment to transforming the club. The boys are gelling well here courtesy of training and staying up together as a unit and I think the days of being league participants are over.”

The former Kenyan international further exuded delight with the return of fast-rising attacking midfielder Marvin Nabwire who was sidelined last season after a knee surgery. Nabwire resumed training with the team and according to Juma, the budding midfielder is two months ahead of his recovery schedule.

“We are happy to have him back in the squad after a season out. He is still on a rehabilitation program and we do not want to rush him until the doctor gives us the green light. He began light training and it’s an advantage to have him back. His recovery has been good and he is two months ahead and we hope he will be ready in the opening matches of the new season.”