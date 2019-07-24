Call for FKF President Nick Mwendwa's resignation by football stakeholders in Kakamega

A few days after the resignation of Robert Muthomi as the chief executive officer, (CEO) of Football Kenya Federation( Fkf )for allegedly being involved in Sofapaka’s player John Avire transfer saga the focus now has shifted to the President of the federation Mr. Nick Mwendwa to also step aside.

Football stakeholders and leaders in Kakamega led by former Fkf Western branch chairman Andrew Amukowa who has also declared his candidature for the top seat has praised Muthomi’s resignation to pave way for independent investigations.

“We want to congratulate Muthomi for the bold act of stepping aside to pave way for investigation into the whole issue surrounding botched transfer of Avire to Egypt.

“However we feel this issue is just a tip of the ice berg involving major rot in the top office of the federation, we therefore want to call upon Nick Mwendwa and his team to follow suit by stepping aside.

“It will be an effort in futility if the current office under Nick Mwendwa will be mandated to oversee the investigations into the whole issue,the final report will not be as independent as expected because we believe Muthomi is being used as sacrificial lamp.

“Such like scandals will not only retrogress the development of soccer in the country but it will spoil the name of the entire federation and as a result it will scare away sponsors and other partners who are willing to support the good sport.

“It’s high time the national agencies concerned with fighting corruption to step and investigate the top office of the federation,” said Amukowa.

Amukowa appealed to the government to soften hard line stance on the betting firms that will is currently affecting sporting activities that has created both direct and indirect employment to many youths in the country.

He also called upon the football stake holders to be vigilant during the forthcoming elections and elect in leaders who are passionate with soccer and ready to sacrifice.