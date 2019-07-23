Tangit Sparks hire Oluoch to turn around fortunes

TANGIT Sparks have hired coach Ben Oluoch to turn around the team’s fortunes in the ongoing women’s Premier League.

And after his first assignment, Oluoch sounded an immediate warning to the girls saying they must shape up or ship out.

“There is no reason why this team can not perform at the top level. They have the players and slowly by slowly, they will pick up,” said Oluoch.

He said discipline will be paramount going forward and with time, they hope to attain their target. “Other than Kenya Ports Authority and Equity Bank, this is the third team in the country that is being taken care of well by the management.”

Oluoch started his tenure with a resounding 70-40 thrashed of the visiting Western Delight at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium. After a close 29-23 half-time lead, Brenda Mwaniki led the way with 17 points, Pamela Ikonga had 14 and Purity Afandi 11.

Kakamega-based Delight were pepped by Farida Naliaka who contributed 15 points. They also lost 70-41 to UoN Dynamites. Strathmore University walloped Eagle Wings 51-36 after a 29-10 half-time lead. Edna Kola had 14 points.

Coach Ronny Owino praised his girls for a good game, saying the transition game and defence were key in their win. Zetech University coach Maurice Obilo said he is surprised at what his young girls are capable of, after only a few weeks in the team. Teresa Oloo shot 18 points, Naomi Bosibori 12 and Lucy Mbithe 11 as they rocked Africa Nazarene University 79-52.

Lynn Saliamo was the ANU toast as she provided 11 points for the losers who trailed 29-23 at half-time. In the men’s main match, leaders Ulinzi Warriors gunned down KCA University 54-42.

James Mwangi and Alvin Nyangweso each scored 13 points for the soldiers while George Obumbo bagged 13 for KCA. Umoja suffered their second defeat in two days going down 57-54 to Emyba in a tight duel.

They trailed 30-25 at the break. Tony Mwenda and Brian Kuria registered 11 points each for Emyba. Umoja also had 11 from danger man Nick Ogol. In the lower division, Lions mauled Trailblazers 69-48 while Little Prince beat Upper Hill School 40-37.

Kenya Christian Industrial Training Institute (KCITI) thrashed Mount Kenya University, Thika 72-45. NIBS hit Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology 60-45.