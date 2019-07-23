Close

PSG’s Leonardo insists no bids have been made for Neymar

In Summary

• Reports have suggested that Barcelona have approached the Parisian club over a move for Neymar but Leonardo emphasised that no concrete offers have been made for the 27-year-old.

• It’s a matter between the club and Neymar. He’s training with the team for the first time tomorrow, so far he’s only trained individually, and he’s going to China — Tuchel

by SAM MCEVOY
Football
23 July 2019 - 00:00
Brazilian soccer player Neymar takes a selfie with fans
Brazilian soccer player Neymar takes a selfie with fans
Image: /REUTERS

Paris Saint-Germain chief Leonardo has insisted that ‘nothing has changed’ in regards to the ongoing transfer saga involving Neymar.

The Brazilian star has been linked with a big-money move back to Barcelona, just two years after leaving the Catalan club to join his current employers in a world record £198million deal.

Reports have suggested that Barcelona have approached the Parisian club over a move for Neymar but Leonardo emphasised that no concrete offers have been made for the 27-year-old.

Leonardo told Sky Sports: “There is nothing different, nothing at all. There are no concrete offers for Neymar. He has a contract with us and is our player. I repeat, there is no concrete offer. It’s been the same situation for 10 days.”

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel, added: “It’s a matter between the club and Neymar. He’s training with the team for the first time tomorrow, so far he’s only trained individually, and he’s going to China.”

Following reports over a potential switch, Real Madrid left-back Marcelo was asked to compare Brazilian compatriot Neymar and the club’s huge summer signing Eden Hazard. However, Marcelo insisted that he couldn’t compare the two great players.

“Eden’s a top player,” Marcelo said in an interview with YouTube channel De Sola. “A player of high quality and, like Neymar, has the quality to be in the top five. He’s [Hazard] impressive — you cannot compare them.”

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SAM MCEVOY
Football
23 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. The truth is that Bruce is too good for Newcastle
    1d ago Football

  2. Newcastle considering emotional swoop to bring Carroll back
    1d ago Football

  3. Kitengela man wins near million on Odibets
    13h ago Football

  4. Nyangweso admits the former Mt Kenya player has been on ...
    23h ago Football

  5. FKF CEO downplays resignation, says he will be vindicated
    23h ago Football

Latest Videos