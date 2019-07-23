PSG’s Leonardo insists no bids have been made for Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain chief Leonardo has insisted that ‘nothing has changed’ in regards to the ongoing transfer saga involving Neymar.

The Brazilian star has been linked with a big-money move back to Barcelona, just two years after leaving the Catalan club to join his current employers in a world record £198million deal.

Reports have suggested that Barcelona have approached the Parisian club over a move for Neymar but Leonardo emphasised that no concrete offers have been made for the 27-year-old.

Leonardo told Sky Sports: “There is nothing different, nothing at all. There are no concrete offers for Neymar. He has a contract with us and is our player. I repeat, there is no concrete offer. It’s been the same situation for 10 days.”

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel, added: “It’s a matter between the club and Neymar. He’s training with the team for the first time tomorrow, so far he’s only trained individually, and he’s going to China.”

Following reports over a potential switch, Real Madrid left-back Marcelo was asked to compare Brazilian compatriot Neymar and the club’s huge summer signing Eden Hazard. However, Marcelo insisted that he couldn’t compare the two great players.

“Eden’s a top player,” Marcelo said in an interview with YouTube channel De Sola. “A player of high quality and, like Neymar, has the quality to be in the top five. He’s [Hazard] impressive — you cannot compare them.”