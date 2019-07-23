Police determined to end the first leg on a high after a difficult start

Police coach Patrick Mugambi wants his troops to win the remaining matches against Sailors and Wazalendo in a bid to finish the first leg strongly despite a difficult start to the season.

After the 7th round of the KHU Premier League, Police find themselves in second place with 14 points—one point behind defending champions Butali. The coach said victory in the remaining matches will make the event competitive going into the second leg.

He said: “Our target is to finish the first leg strongly by winning the remaining matches. However, the match against Wazalendo will particularly be difficult because they are stronger this season.”

The law enforcers had a poor start to the season with results hard to come by—thanks to the loss of their two lethal forwards Amos Barkibir and Calvins Kanu to rivals Butali. The team has moved on and now boasts a rich vein of form, much to the delight of the coach.

“Our troubled start to the season where we collected only a point from a possible six in the opening two matches coupled with Kanu and Barkibir’s departures was hard-hitting. I am happy we have recovered and caught up with the best teams, making the title race open.”

The bridging of the gap by 2011, 2013 and 2017 champions is down to hard work, consistency and self-belief. Mugambi reiterated that nothing will distract them from the winning run and title hunger.

“Our uphill battle is a massive one and the players know they are obliged to the task. With a field of experienced national team players, our flexibility and self-drive, I am confident the team will end the first leg stronger and will give us a platform heading into the second leg. We want to win the title,” he said.

Police, who beat Strathmore 1-0, gained ground on the table as Butali dropped points against Greensharks in a 0-0 all draw.