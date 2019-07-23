Ndombele’s box-to-box qualities please Pochettino

If Tottenham fans were wondering what their record signing would bring to the team, they did not have long to wait to find out.

With his first touch in Spurs colours, Tanguy Ndombele, the £64million arrival from Lyon, delicately teed up Lucas Moura to equalise against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus.

With his second, he controlled a Harry Kane pass before curling a fine shot narrowly wide from outside the area.

None of this comes as a surprise to a man Moussa Sissoko is already referring to as his ‘little brother’. Sissoko, who will partner his compatriot in a midfield pair that will take some stopping, was so keen on Ndombele joining him in north London that he made his move before Spurs did.

“I spoke to him with the national team last season,” said Sissoko. “I knew the club was interested. I told him it’s a good club and if he comes here he will be happy. We’re all happy to have him with us.”

Sissoko, who has been translating for a shy Ndombele on this trip, has taken the 22-year-old under his wing. On a trip to meet fans on Friday, in which the group were mobbed, he acted as minder. Insiders say that Ndombele has ‘stuck like glue’ to Sissoko during the tour. It was noticeable following the victory over Juventus that the younger man patiently waited for his friend to finish giving an interview after the game before following him to the team bus.

Sissoko understands how tough it can be to adapt to new surroundings, given it took him at least two seasons to win the club’s supporters over.

“It’s true,” he said. “I’m like his big brother, I’m trying to help him. I know when you come from another country it’s not easy, especially when you don’t speak the language. I’m trying to give him confidence to feel free on the pitch. I do what I can and he will be a big benefit for the team. I’ve been in England for more than six years, so I can teach him the good things to do, how we work here and what we can do to improve.”

Sissoko has no doubts that Ndombele will succeed as Spurs look to rebound from Champions League final heartbreak.

“He’s here because he has quality,” he explained. “It can take time to adapt to a system of play. He has to be believe in himself.”

Five years ago, Ndombele was playing in the fifth division of French football. It is an ascent that has been compared to that of N’Golo Kante and, in a 30-minute cameo in Tottenham’s 3-2 victory over the Italians, sealed by a 50-yard Kane moment of magic, he displayed many of the same qualities.

Ndombele has a bit of everything. Box-to-box would be the old fashioned description. An eye for a pass, impressive energy levels and an ability to be in the right place were all on view. While urging caution, his manager could not fail to be impressed. “Ndombele is a player who has the capacity to do what he did today,” Mauricio Pochettino said. “But it’s too far away in his adaptation. It’s one week with us. We are happy with him but we don’t expect too much. We know his talent and what he can add to the team, but it’s step by step — we don’t want to put too much pressure on him.”

It is rare to see Spurs break the bank and you would imagine Pochettino knows that he can expect bang for his buck.

“All is new for him, but with the first touch of the ball he started to show his quality,” he added. “It was amazing and you can see when he runs something can happen. He has the capacity to add different things to the team.”

Another top-four finish would be a fine achievement for a team who spend nowhere near as much as its rivals. While they would not say it publicly, with Ndombele in the ranks, they may well be aiming higher than that.