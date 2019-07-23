Close

Milner unsure of Liverpool future

In Summary

by DOMINIC KING
Football
23 July 2019 - 00:00
Liverpool midfielder James Milner battles for the ball with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl
Image: /REUTERS

James Milner has revealed the uncertainty around his Liverpool future because talks are yet to start over a new deal.

The club’s vice-captain has entered the final 12 months of the deal he signed in 2015 when arriving on a free transfer from Manchester City.

His influence remains huge but Liverpool have not approached him over an extension yet.

When Milner’s representatives made the first move last season, Liverpool’s technical team showed no willingness to talk then, either.

Milner was linked with a return to Leeds, his first club, earlier this summer but their failure to win promotion meant a deal was never realistic and the 33-year-old has returned to work with ambitions of winning more trophies this season.

Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool’s American owners, do not tend to give long deals to players aged over 30.

Milner explained: “Last year we spoke to the club and asked them if they wanted to do something and they said not. We haven’t heard anything since, so that’s where we are at.”

“There are three things to it: availability, fitness and performance level. Hopefully, I am delivering all three.”

