Zidane admits Bale’s future is still up in the air

Zinedine Zidane has revealed Gareth Bale’s future remains unresolved, with the Real Madrid outcast no closer to a move away from the Bernabeu.

The 30-year-old was relegated to the bench after Zidane’s return as manager in March and there has been speculation linking Bale to a return to England.

However, it is believed Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has encouraged Zidane to hand the Welshman a reprieve.

“There is no problem with Bale, and I am not going to say there is a problem with him,” Zidane told the media at Madrid’s pre-season training camp.

“Anything could happen. He has a contract so we will wait and see.

“But the situation with Bale has not changed since June.”

Bale signed a contract in 2016 keeping him at the Bernabeu until 2022, and he is thought to be the highest paid player at the club. The winger has been unwilling to force a move away from Madrid and will not lower his wage demands; a stance which has deterred multiple clubs from making an offer.

Zidane has also shown an interest in signing Paul Pogba this summer, but the Real Madrid board have been reluctant to support the manager unless unwanted players are offloaded.

Zidane also suggested there had been no deal agreed to sell James Rodriguez amid reports linking him with a move to rivals Atletico Madrid or Italian club Napoli.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid began their post Antoine Griezmann era with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Spanish outfit Numancia in pre-season on Saturday.

Kieran Trippier—who signed from Tottenham in a £20million deal this week— made his debut for Diego Simeone’s outfit as they ran out emphatic winners.

Substitutes Vitolo, Ivan Saponjic and Felipe netted in the second half for Atletico against the Segunda Division outfit on the weekend.

England right-back Trippier came off at half-time after enjoying a strong run out in the opening period in Spain. But it wasn’t all rosy for Atletico as their star summer signing, £114m Portuguese youngster Joao Felix, was forced off in the 28th minute with a suspected hip injury.

The former Benfica forward received treatment on the sidelines after picking up an injury before making a brief return to the pitch. However just moments later, the 19-year-old held his hip and signalled to the bench to haul him off. Simeone will be desperate that Felix’s injury is nothing serious as they hope he can hit the ground running ahead of the new La Liga campaign, which begins against Getafe on August 18.