Unai faces Nketiah dilemma after prolific pre-season

Eddie Nketiah was Arsenal’s stand-out performer for the second successive friendly as his two goals inspired them to a comfortable win against Fiorentina.

Young striker Nketiah followed up his last-gasp Bayern Munich strike with goals in each half against Fiorentina. Fellow youngster Joe Willock added a third at the death.

The standout youngster in Arsenal’s touring squad opened the scoring after 16 minutes, finishing off a neat move involving Bukayo Saka and Sead Kolasinac by turning away from defender Aleksa Terzic and firing in. The 20-year-old was in the right place at the right time again in the 66th minute to tap in Alexandre Lacazette’s cross.

Lacazette also set up Willock to fire in Arsenal’s 89th-minute third. Nketiah’s heroics helped Arsenal make it two International Champions Cup wins from two for Unai Emery’s side in America. They play their final game in the pre-season tournament with another glamour friendly against Real Madrid in Washington on Tuesday.

Should he stay or should he go? That’s the question Unai Emery and his staff will be pondering when it comes to Eddie Nketiah.

The prolific young striker has enhanced his claims on this tour with three goals, one against Bayern Munich and two more here against Fiorentina. But the 20-year-old is currently third choice in Arsenal’s striker pecking order behind Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He could stay at the Emirates and provide reliable cover for Arsenal’s top two, filling in when they need a break.

Or he could go out on loan, get a full season of regular games under his belt which could potentially accelerate his development. Best for Arsenal would be for him to stay. Best for Nketiah might be for him to head out on loan.