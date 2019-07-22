New Manchester United contract will earn Red Devils ace more than £110million

David de Gea’s new contract at Manchester United will run until 2025, earning the Spain goalkeeper more than £110million over six years.

United have finally reached an agreement with De Gea’s representatives over the £375,000-a-week deal that will be signed when the club return from their pre-season tour.

The 28-year-old would have a been a free agent next summer and it’s understood that he thought long and hard over his future amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

But sources close to De Gea have indicated that he genuinely believes United can be successful again during his time at Old Trafford and is also grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff for the support they gave him at the end of last season.

The Spaniard was said to be at a low point following a series of blunders that cost United goals, but Solskjaer resisted calls to axe him from the team.

De Gea also likes working with Emiliano Alvarez, his former mentor at Atletico Madrid who followed him to England.

United put Dean Henderson’s future on hold until De Gea’s contract talks were finalised but the 22-year-old is now expected to return to Sheffield United on loan after helping them win promotion to the Premier League last season. United see Henderson as a potential first-choice keeper and the player is keen to stay at Old Trafford long-term despite interest from Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on a mission to get an underperforming Jesse Lingard back to the player who starred for England at the World Cup.

Since February 2018, Lingard has scored as many international goals as he has done in the Premier League (4-4) and recently received unwanted publicity over a crude social media post during a holiday in America.

Solskjaer has given the 26-year-old a clean slate on their pre-season tour but admits he is looking for more from the midfielder who came up from the United academy.

“Jesse has proved before with his big-game goals that he’s valuable. But of course I’m going to demand more of him,” said Solskjaer.

“I think he will be the first one to know that his last season was not up to standard. What we have discussed can be between the two of us but I expect more from him and he knows what I expect.”

Lingard is said to have responded well to a second chance and been near the top of United’s physical testing on tour in Australia and Singapore.

Solskjaer added: “Jesse knows what it is to be a Man United player. At times maybe he’s made one or two bad decisions but he’s made more good decisions than bad decisions. He’s a top boy.”

Lingard hasn’t scored since January and was criticised last month for posting Snapchat footage of a friend simulating sex during a post-season break in Miami.