Close

Stake big, win big on Odibets

Kitengela man wins near million on Odibets

Odibets features high odds, vast markets and a lite website

In Summary

• Odibets is one of the few sports betting companies in Kenya whose MPESA paybill number and licence are still operational.

• He joined Odibets just 7 days ago after it was recommended by a friend

by JOHN ARUM
Football
22 July 2019 - 15:02
“I stake reasonable amounts to maximize my winning opportunities essentially, to win BIG!” - Stephen Muturi Ngugi who won on Odibets
“I stake reasonable amounts to maximize my winning opportunities essentially, to win BIG!” - Stephen Muturi Ngugi who won on Odibets
Image: odibets.com

Odibets is one of the few sports betting companies in Kenya whose MPESA paybill number and licence are still operational. With the current pressure on betting firms to conform with the regulators and the Government, the company has had an intriguing turn of events. As more and more people are using the platform, a lucky man from Kitengela recently got huge winning, amounting to sh.834,863/= on the odibets.com platform.

The winner, one Stephen Muturi Ngugi, a real estate agent, confidently staked sh.15,404/= on 16 selections with total odds of 54.20. This is what got him the big winnings.

Muturi hails from Kitengela in Machakos County. He told journalists that he had only heard about Odibets from a friend on the 13th of July 2019.

“I am still new to odibets.com because I joined only 7 days ago after it was recommended to me by my friend Omondi.” he said. “I stake reasonable amounts to maximize my winning opportunities essentially, to win BIG!” added Muturi.

“I have made money from betting and am glad at how fast and easy it was for me to join, bet and win with Odibets’ boosted odds. I like betting on multiple markets like GG (Goal-Goal), overs and understood; occasionally, I bet on the three way market which is popular with many sports lovers .” he concluded.

Congratulating him, Odibet’s Head of Bookmaking, Daniel Macharia urged Kenyans to use Odibets because of the high odds, vast markets and lite website while reiterating the company’s commitment to grassroots sports with its 35,000 team sports kits initiative.

To Join Odibets, Visit their website.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JOHN ARUM
Football
22 July 2019 - 15:02

Most Popular

  1. The truth is that Bruce is too good for Newcastle
    15h ago Football

  2. Newcastle considering emotional swoop to bring Carroll back
    15h ago Football

  3. FKF CEO downplays resignation, says he will be vindicated
    10h ago Football

  4. Nyangweso admits the former Mt Kenya player has been on ...
    10h ago Football

  5. Kibwage keen to make it to Harambee Stars first team
    10h ago Football

Latest Videos