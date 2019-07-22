Kibwage keen to make it to Harambee Stars first team

KCB centre half and captain Michael Kibwage is not scared of the competition for playing time in the Harambee Stars Chan squad currently preparing to face Tanzania in the first leg of the qualifiers.

The 21-year-old defender made it to the 25-man provisional squad and is set square it out with experienced centre-halves when Kenya take on Taifa Stars on Sunday in the first leg.

However, the talented player is confident he will beat them to the position ahead of the encounter. The national U-23 Emerging Stars captain is expected to face competition from Gor Mahia’s Joash Onyango, Wazito’s Bernard Ochieng and Mathare United’s Andrew Juma who all will be eyeing the two centre half slots.

Kibwage counts on his experience with the U-23 team and the faith coach Sebastien Migne has demonstrated in him to make it to the starting team ahead of his challengers.

Migne handed the former AFC Leopard defender his senior team debut during last year’s Hero Intercontinental Cup tournament in India and is looking to capitalise on the Chan qualifiers to cement a place in the senior team. The Mukumu Boys’ alumnus argues that he has come of age and he is keen to repay Migne’s faith in him by putting up decent displays in the qualifiers.

Kibwage said he is ready to compete with the revered defenders as well as establish himself in the senior team. The team reported to camp yesterday to prepare for the first leg slated to be held in Tanzania. The return match will be held on August 4 in Nairobi.

“It’s payback time to the coach who has shown confidence in me for long—both in the U-23 and the senior team. I have not had the luxury of being in the senior team but it’s time to show him why I deserve to be in his starting team. I am not afraid of the competition as I have come of age now and I have the necessary experience. I have shade off the fright which comes with playing in the national team,” he added.

The defender believes that Kenya will have an easy passage to the second round as Tanzania is beatable despite eyeing seeking revenge after losing 3-2 in Afcon.