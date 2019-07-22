Kent over the moon as Dynamites tame Western Delight

University of Nairobi Dynamites coach Juma Kent is happy the team is playing well and he is already looking beyond the playoffs.

The campus girls exploded over Western Delight, winning 70-41 in a Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium. “ My players are really playing well. We took them ahead on from the word go and easily rolled away,” said Kent.

“I want to target a good finish before the play-offs. If I can avoid Kenya Ports Authority, I am convinced we can go far this time,” he added.

Faith Atieno scored 21 points while Valerie Kemunto managed 13 for UON. Delight were pepped by Immaculate Cheruto who had 14. In another top women’s game, Storms had 24 points from Lynette Atieno and 17 from Steffi Ngabure as they blew away Eagle Wings 67-58.

“I missed my key players in this game and besides, most of my players have not been training well,” Wings coach Evelyn Kedogo said. The losers led 26-25 at half-time before the tide turned against them. Sandra Ekasiba grabbed 18 points while Lucy Machuma shot 17.

KCA University pipped Umoja 48-43 in a men’s top show. The students had a close 21-20 half-time lead. KCA had Lawrence Wandera and George Obumbo bagging 11 points while Nick Ogol and Gilbert Obiero hit 12 and 11 respectively for Umoja. Emyba clobbered World Hope 72-59 despite trailing 30-25 at half time. Eugene Adera notched 26 points for the winners while Evans Orenge replied with 20.

In the lower division matches, leaders Barclays Bank beat Nakuru Club 65-48 while University of Nairobi Terrorists posted a 59-47 victory over Kenyatta University Pirates. Renegades beat Egerton University 44-26 while Strathmore University dismissed Africa Nazarene University (ANU) 64-51.