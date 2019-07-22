GSU, KCB win Arthur Odera Open tourney in Busia

General Service Unit (GSU) and KCB women’s volleyball teams are the winners of this year’s Arthur Odera Open tournament.

GSU came from two sets down to beat KPA 3-2 (22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 28-26 and 15-12) in the final staged at Katakwa secondary school grounds in Busia yesterday. while KCB overwhelmed KPC 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-20).

On their way to the finals, GSU overpowered Equity Bungoma County 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-12) in one of the semis while KPA beat Equity Bank 3-1(25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 25-14) in the second semi.

On another hand, KCB women’s team beat Bungoma County 3-0 (25-13,25-15,25-12) in one of the semi-finals to set up a final date with Kenya Pipeline, who beat Investigation of Criminal department (DCI ) 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-15) in the second semi. In the women’s final, Pipeline led 8-7 lead at the first technical time out, thanks to poor services from KCB.

KCB’s Jemima Siangu returned to haunt her former employers KPC with her powerful spikes as the bankers rallied from behind to tie 11-11,12-12 and eventually took a 16-14 lead at the second technical time out. Powered by national women’s team call up Lorine Chebet, KCB then scored at will to lead 19-16 and 23-19 before taking the set 25-20. Pipeline once again took 8-7 lead in the second set as Rose Magoi, Gaudencia Makokha and Naomi Too impressed but again stalled to allow KCB close gap 13-14. Pipeline led 16-15 at the 2nd TTO before they committed unforced errors to allow the bankers overtake them 22-19, eventually bagging the set 25-20.

In the third set, KCB took a comfortable 8-5 lead as the Oilers changed the title with the introduction of Betty Sifuna for Edna Mwombe and Esther Wangeci for Makokha to finally tie 10-10. An individual effort by KPC libero Celestine Nyongesa saw both teams tie 14-14 before Siangu’s powerful spikes powered KCB to lead 16-14 lead and 25-20 victory.