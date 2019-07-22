Bungoma Superstars fall short of promotion quest

Bungoma Superstars hopes of advancing to the National Super League were dashed after failing 1-0 to Administration Police Service in Bomet. The match played at the Silibwet Stadium over the weekend saw Superstars, who are SportPesa Shield Cup quarter-finalists, succumb to the hosts and will consequently miss the playoffs set for next Saturday at Kasarani.

The law enforcers now sit in the second position in Division One League Zone ‘B’ with 58 points and look destined for the playoff as Superstars are now four points behind them. James Galeha struck the lone goal from the spot in the 28th minute. APS will now play Ligi Ndogo who also emerged second in the Zone ‘A’.

APS Bomet coach Sebastian Otieno expressed optimism that their team spirit which they have had throughout the season will help trounce their opponents to advance into NSL.

“We are a disciplined service and that is why we have managed to come this far. We are now confident that with teamwork, we shall progress,” said Otieno

Team’s acting patron Rose Chemutai said they will accost Ligi Ndogo fiercely with the aim to advance. The winner between the two teams will advance to the National Super League joining Vihiga Bullets and Muranga Seal who have already secured slots in the NSL after emerging winners of Zone B and A respectively.