Kenya open Mali bonanza against DR Congo

KENYA will take on DR Congo in their opening Group ‘B’ match as the Fiba African Championship gets underway today in Bamako, Mali.

The team arrived in Mali on Wednesday afternoon all set for the tournament, whose top four teams will book tickets to the Afro-basket.

It will be the first time Kenya is taking on the continent’s bigwigs since 1993 in an event hosted in Nairobi. Kenya finished fourth in the 12-team event.

This is new territory for coach Cliff Owuor but the tactician remains upbeat about his boys' chances saying they will make it.

Tipping off the show at the Palais de Sports Salamatou Maiga gymnasium will be Chad match against Morocco. They are in Group ‘C’.

A Group ‘D’ match between Guinea and Egypt will be next in line before the last match of the day that pits Algeria against Cote d’ Ivoire in Group ‘A’.

The top teams in each group will advance directly to the quarter-finals. The teams ranked second and third, will play the elimination round with the top ones also joining the quarters.

Pools—Group A: Mali, Cote d Ivoire and Algeria; Group ‘B’: Kenya, Nigeria and DR Congo; Group ‘C’: Angola, Morocco and Chad and Group D: Tunisia, Egypt and Guinea.