Bruce arrives home in a way he would never have imagined

One of Steve Bruce’s constant complaints in the last unhappy weeks before Sunderland sacked him was the locals’ unwillingness to accept him because he was born north of the Tyne and grew up supporting Newcastle United. “You fat Geordie b****d - get out of our club,” was the chant of a small-minded minority at the time.

Yet his arrival at the place he really can call home was not how he ever really imagined it, on Wednesday. One of the jokes doing the rounds after the confirmation of the 58-year-old’s appointment as Newcastle United manager was that his honeymoon period had ended the day before.

A joint statement by nine of the club’s supporter groups declared Bruce to be “an unambitious appointment... who wouldn’t get a job at any other Premier League side’ and ‘not even a safe pair of hands.”

Mike Ashley, for whom Bruce is a ninth manager in 11 years, has delivered Newcastle to such a low that the club’s main selection criteria was finding someone who genuinely wanted the job and was willing to take it up immediately.

Bruce is thought to have been 11th on Newcastle’s list—with Mikel Arteta, Roberto Martinez, Patrick Vieira, Steven Gerrard and Sam Allardyce all preferences— but was willing to take whatever terms he was offered. The alternative was continued life under a soft transfer embargo at Sheffield Wednesday, who are furious.

He will be one of the Premier League’s lowest paid managers, with a salary of around £1m-a-year, a sixth of the sum commanded by Rafa Benitez, and will not exert the same control over incoming signings as the Spaniard.

In a return to the structure of the pre-Benitez Steve McClaren tenure, head scout Steve Nickson will now identify signings and work in tandem with Bruce, who has signed a three-year deal, to bring them in. The grief felt at Benitez’s departure washed over Tyneside all over again, as Bruce’s appointment was confirmed. For some, the idea of a Geordie agreeing to work for Ashley is a betrayal and they were remembering how Bruce turned down Newcastle chairman Freddy Shepherd in 2004, when he topped the list to replace Bobby Robson but would not leave Birmingham City.

“Yes, he is a Newcastle lad, which makes it worse,” said Davey Drape, of the Magpie Group. “And a lot of people feel that when he was winning everything at Manchester United, he never made anything of his background as a Geordie. But he claims to have his heart in Newcastle, he’s recently lost both of his parents, and if he wants to come home then he should be entitled to. The aim should be to get rid of Ashley, not the manager.”

The supporters’ group have urged fans to boycott season ticket renewals and believe as many as 13,000 may comply, raising hopes that St James’ Park will be less than half full when Newcastle play Arsenal in a televised game, three weeks on Sunday. Hundreds gathered for a protest outside Ashley’s Sports Direct store on the city’s Northumberland Street on Wednesday night.

The much-needed good news for Bruce, beginning his 11th job in management, is that Newcastle are not burdened with bad players on expensive long-term contracts and there will be money available for several £20m reinforcements, providing they are under 25 and have sell-on value.

Joelinton, the 22-year-old Brazilian striker, is expected to sign from Hoffenheim. Prime goal scorers Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez, who loved Benitez, have gone.

But as things stand, Newcastle are the only Premier League yet to sign a player this summer and in Bruce they have a manager whom football seemed to have left behind when he was sacked by Sunderland after two wins in 13 at the start of the 2011-12 Premier League season.

He has not always appeared to see the value in tactics, of which Benitez was a master practitioner. Soon after taking charge at Sunderland, where his win percentage was 30 per cent in 98 games, he was asked if he had considered experimenting with a Christmas Tree formation. “I’m not really into tactics,” he replied.

He dismissed the idea of hiring a sports psychologist at that time and boasted about his inability to send an email, though was eventually issued with an iPad. Ominously, considering the task in hand, he also lamented the difficulty of attracting players to the north-east.

Bruce has flown to China, where he will was meet his new players yesterday on their pre-season tour. “This is my boyhood club and it was my dad’s club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family,” he said. He was spared seeing a woeful 4-0 defeat by Wolves in Nanjing, played out to the audible ‘Ashley Out’ chants emanating from the small Newcastle contingent present.