Pogba central to Man United rebuilding plans, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to build his team around midfielder Paul Pogba despite media speculation linking the French World Cup winner with a move away from Old Trafford ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Pogba’s agent recently told The Times that the 26-year-old intends to leave the club, while the player said in Tokyo last month he could seek a new challenge elsewhere amid reports linking him to Juventus and Real Madrid

“Paul is a fantastic player, a fantastic human being and has always been a great professional,” Solskjaer told reporters in Perth.

“I said (previously), ‘if he’s in your squad, you’d build your team around him’... I haven’t changed that much since then, so I’d say the same now.”

Pogba, who joined United from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record fee of 89.3 million pounds, has blown hot and cold in his second stint at the club despite scoring 31 goals in 142 appearances.

“We know Paul has been criticised by a few but he’s loved by loads more,” Solskjaer added. “The ones that might want to leave (the club) now haven’t been here when it’s been successful. Hopefully, they want to be part of that. I want to be part of it.”

Meanwhile, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed the club have already turned down two bids for in-demand central defender Harry Maguire.

Despite the offers, the England international played in the second half of Leicester’s 1-0 friendly win at Scunthorpe on Tuesday night.

Maguire has attracted interest from both Manchester City and Manchester United, but no bid has yet reached the Foxes’ evaluation of around £90million.

“Harry’s a top-quality player and no-one has come near the valuation to tempt the club to sell,” Rodgers said. “The other club interested is a huge club, but he’s a really good guy. I’ve been in this position a number of times and it’s never easy but he’s taken part in everything and hasn’t shown anything other than sheer professionalism. You’ve seen that tonight with the 45 minutes he played.”

He added: “The club have been very good. If we lose him, we’d have a number of targets we’d look at.”

United, who finished sixth last season, kick off their new league campaign against Chelsea at Old Trafford on August 11.