Harambee Stars to face Egypt, Togo and Comoros in AFCON 2021 qualifiers

Harambee Stars will face record seven time continental champions Egypt, Togo and Comoros in Group G of the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The draw was done on Thursday night in Egypt, Cairo on the eve of the continental show piece finals between Algeria and Senegal.

While Kenya will be facing Mohammed Salah’s Pharaohs for the first time in a AFCON qualifiers, Togo and Comoros have been pooled with Stars before. The first two teams in each of the 12 groups will qualify for the 2021 Cameroon finals.

Sebbastian Migne’s side finished third in group C of the 2019 AFCON tournament on three points, behind finalists Senegal and Algeria in that order after beating bottom side Tanzania and losing to the Lions of Teranga and the Desert foxes.

Hosts Egypt who were the only qualifiers for the tournament alongside Stars in group G, fell 1-0 to South Africa in the round of 16 after topping pool A with maximum points ahead of Uganda, DR Congo and Zimbabwe.

Kenya is second to the 58th placed Egypt in the latest world Fifa rankings at position 105, followed by Togo at 128 and Comoros at position 148.

The matches are slated for September and October this year and will resume in November 2020, with the Qatar 2022 world cup qualifiers slotting in between.

Below is the full draw ;

Group A: Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Liberia/ Chad.

Group B: Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi, South Sudan/Seychelles.

Group C: Ghana, South Africa, Sudan, Mauritius/Sao Tome.

Group D: DR Congo, Gabon, Angola, Djibouti v Gambia.

Group E: Morocco, Mauritania, CAR, Burundi.

Group F: Cameroon, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Rwanda.

Group G: Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros.

Group H: Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana.

Group I: Senegal, Congo, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini.

Group J: Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea.

Group K: Ivory Coast, Niger, Madagascar, Ethiopia.

Group L: Nigeria, Benin, Sierra Leone, Lesotho.

Meanwhile, CAF also held their first General Assembly on before the qualifiers draw, with 54-member body meeting for the first time since fraud allegations were made against its president Ahmad Ahmad in April.

Madagascan Ahmad who is being investigated by Fifa’s Ethics Committee on alleged corruption, was detained and questioned by French authorities in Paris France on the same in April.

CAF Exco expanded the African Women Cup of Nations format from 8 to 12 teams starting next edition, to be held in Congo in 2020.

The CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup finals will be a one-off held at a neutral venue unlike in the previous editions where it was a 2-legged affair.