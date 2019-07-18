Butali boost as key midfield pair return ahead of Green Sharks tie

Butali Warriors have received a boost following the return to training of midfielders Zack Aura and Francis Kariuki who have been out on official duty and injury respectively.

The widely-travelled Aura, who works with the United Nations has been away at Kakuma for the past six weeks. Kariuki, on the other hand, was sidelined with a chin injury on Saturday during the Betty Tioni Memorial tournament in Nakuru and had to be stitched four times.

The pair trained with the rest of the squad yesterday as the KHU Premier League defending champions and leaders prepare to take on seasoned Green Sharks at the City Park this Saturday.

In the absence of Aura, the team has collected four points from a possible six after beating Sikh Union 3-1 and sharing spoils (1-1) with Wazalendo. Coach Dennis Owoka has admitted that his back line needs protection and that he is happy to have the important duo back.

He said: “Zack returns after being away for a while and his experience as an all-rounded player is much needed. He is a dynamic player who has transitioned from a forward to a dependable midfielder. His reading of the game and spark of defence splitting passes will be ideal for our hungry and pacey forwards.”

“Kariuki is an aggressive player and brings energy and athleticism in the department and I think the former Strathmore player will be in the starting team unless he suffers a setback. Otherwise, we have a fully fit squad,” he said.

The sugar millers along with the Iconic Telkom Ladies are the only undefeated teams in the top tier. With 14 points from six matches to their name, Warriors will look to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.