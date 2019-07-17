Stars' coach Migne set to jet back tomorrow

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne is set to jet back to the country on Thursday after a two-week break.

While Stars jetted back into the country after their Africa Cup of Nations elimination on July 3, Migne elected to proceed to his home country France for holiday.

His failure to jet back within the expected dates has raised eyebrows with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) having revealed that he would be away for 10 days.

He, however, failed to fly back over the weekend but the federation has assured the tactician will arrive tomorrow— a day before Stars’ proceed to the camp. The players are scheduled to hit camp on Friday in readiness for the 2020 Africa Nations Championship first-round qualifier against Tanzania.

Kenya will travel to play the neighbours in the first leg set for July 28 at the National Stadium with the second leg set for August 4 at Moi Stadium, Kasarani. The winner on aggregate will play Sudan in the second round.

“The coach will fly in tomorrow and begin his preparations for Chan,” confirmed FKF head of communications and Public Relations Barry Otieno.

Elsewhere, National Super League side, Coast Stima have released seven players from their squad citing under-performance and are keen freshen up the squad as they seek promotion to the Kenya Premier League (KPL).

Among the players used are goalkeeper Said Dhadho and the defensive trio of left-back Paul Ndara, Hassan Mazera and Razick Shaban. The midfield department has not been tampered with but the forward line saw Robinson Sawe, Abbas Muhidin and Collins Kombo axed.

Explaining the decision to reshuffle the pack ahead of the upcoming season, team manager Kenneth Juma said there was the need to inject new blood in a side that finished 8th and that winning promotion is the bear minimum for the team.