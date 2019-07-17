Close

Premier League announce new rule for the upcoming season

In Summary

• The head-to-head scenario will come into use to determine the finishing positions of teams who have the same number of points, same goal difference and same goals scored.

• If clubs still cannot be separated, the team who scored the most goals away from home in the head-to-head matches will get the highest position.

by DAVID KENT
Football
17 July 2019 - 00:00
Manchester City's Kyle Walker sprays sparkling wine as he celebrates winning the Premier League
Manchester City's Kyle Walker sprays sparkling wine as he celebrates winning the Premier League
Image: /REUTERS

The Premier League has announced a major rule change next season that will see the head-to-head record between two teams come into play for the first time.

The head-to-head scenario will come into use to determine the finishing positions of teams who have the same number of points, same goal difference and same goals scored.

In previous seasons, teams involved in these specific battles would be pitted against each other in a playoff but the new law means that extra match is now less likely.

That is because for the first time ever two teams finishing level on points, goal difference and goals scored will be separated by who collected the most points in their head-to-head duels.

Whoever secured the most points in the head-to-head duels will take the highest finishing position, while the team with the fewest will take the lowest place. If clubs still cannot be separated, the team who scored the most goals away from home in the head-to-head matches will get the highest position.

Only if the clubs remain level in the table after this will a play-off be arranged, at a neutral ground, with the format, timing and venue being determined by the Premier League Board.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DAVID KENT
Football
17 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Caf boss Ahmad paid for same days but different countries
    1d ago Football

  2. Kenya face Cameroon in the Africa Nations Cup final tonight
    2d ago Basketball

  3. Gor set sight on semi-finals of the Cecafa Kagame Cup
    23h ago Football

  4. Rift Valley Technical Training Institute enter 1970 ...
    23h ago Football

  5. Griezmann is ‘very disappointed’ with former club Atletico
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos