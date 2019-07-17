Premier League announce new rule for the upcoming season

The Premier League has announced a major rule change next season that will see the head-to-head record between two teams come into play for the first time.

The head-to-head scenario will come into use to determine the finishing positions of teams who have the same number of points, same goal difference and same goals scored.

In previous seasons, teams involved in these specific battles would be pitted against each other in a playoff but the new law means that extra match is now less likely.

That is because for the first time ever two teams finishing level on points, goal difference and goals scored will be separated by who collected the most points in their head-to-head duels.

Whoever secured the most points in the head-to-head duels will take the highest finishing position, while the team with the fewest will take the lowest place. If clubs still cannot be separated, the team who scored the most goals away from home in the head-to-head matches will get the highest position.

Only if the clubs remain level in the table after this will a play-off be arranged, at a neutral ground, with the format, timing and venue being determined by the Premier League Board.