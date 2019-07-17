Close

NPCA polls set for August 3 as they seek to end stalemate

Nyaberi confirmed the exercise will take place on August 3 at Nairobi Gymkhana.

In Summary

• In a circular, acting NPCA secretary-general Charles Nyaberi confirmed the exercise will take place on August 3 at Nairobi Gymkhana

• The mandate for NPCA executive, who have seen a number of its members resign and others co-opted, ended three months ago.

by BY DUN OKINYO
Football
17 July 2019 - 00:00
Charles Nyaberi
Charles Nyaberi
Image: FILE

Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) have bowed to pressure from their member clubs and will conduct their election on August 3 in a bid to resolve the current crisis that has bedevilled the sport for the last two months.

In a circular, acting NPCA secretary-general Charles Nyaberi confirmed the exercise will take place on August 3 at Nairobi Gymkhana. “Your club is invited to attend the NPCA quadra-annual general meeting. This is pursuant to sections 5(b), 5;3, 6:2, 6:3 and 8 of the current and running NPCA Constitution,” the circular said.

This comes four weeks after all but two full member clubs broke ranks with NPCA and began their own league in protest to NPCA who have ignored their calls to conduct fresh elections after the expiry of their mandate.

The mandate for NPCA executive, who have seen a number of its members resign and others co-opted, ended three months ago. In a meeting held at Nairobi Gymkhana last month, the clubs called up on NPCA to call for fresh elections but this landed on deaf ears thus forcing the clubs to start their own initiative.

“The clubs have decided to start their own competition away from NPCA because they have ignored our requests to call for an election as their current mandate is finished,” said a club official, who attended the meeting.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY DUN OKINYO
Football
17 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Caf boss Ahmad paid for same days but different countries
    1d ago Football

  2. Kenya face Cameroon in the Africa Nations Cup final tonight
    2d ago Basketball

  3. Gor set sight on semi-finals of the Cecafa Kagame Cup
    23h ago Football

  4. Rift Valley Technical Training Institute enter 1970 ...
    23h ago Football

  5. Griezmann is ‘very disappointed’ with former club Atletico
    1d ago Football

Latest Videos