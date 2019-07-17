NPCA polls set for August 3 as they seek to end stalemate

Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) have bowed to pressure from their member clubs and will conduct their election on August 3 in a bid to resolve the current crisis that has bedevilled the sport for the last two months.

In a circular, acting NPCA secretary-general Charles Nyaberi confirmed the exercise will take place on August 3 at Nairobi Gymkhana. “Your club is invited to attend the NPCA quadra-annual general meeting. This is pursuant to sections 5(b), 5;3, 6:2, 6:3 and 8 of the current and running NPCA Constitution,” the circular said.

This comes four weeks after all but two full member clubs broke ranks with NPCA and began their own league in protest to NPCA who have ignored their calls to conduct fresh elections after the expiry of their mandate.

The mandate for NPCA executive, who have seen a number of its members resign and others co-opted, ended three months ago. In a meeting held at Nairobi Gymkhana last month, the clubs called up on NPCA to call for fresh elections but this landed on deaf ears thus forcing the clubs to start their own initiative.

“The clubs have decided to start their own competition away from NPCA because they have ignored our requests to call for an election as their current mandate is finished,” said a club official, who attended the meeting.