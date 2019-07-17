Emery waits for decision on Koscielny’s future

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said he is awaiting a decision on Laurent Koscielny after the captain refused to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour to the United States but added the Premier League club must “keep moving ahead” regardless.

The 33-year-old French centre back, who has a year left on his contract, has been linked by the British media with a switch to Ligue 1 clubs Girondins Bordeaux and Olympique Lyonnais.

“I spoke with him three times for his situation. We wanted him to come with us but he decided to stay,” Emery said. “For me now, it’s clear. We need to keep moving ahead. We’re playing with the spirit to create a new way.”

Emery said Koscielny, who joined Arsenal from French side Lorient in 2010 and has made over 350 appearances, was still an ‘important player’.

“Now it’s a matter for him and the club,” the manager said. “They need to speak and are speaking about his situation ... I’m waiting on his conversation and decision ... I can’t say more than that.”

Arsenal take on Bayern Munich today, before matches against Fiorentina and Real Madrid as part of the International Champions Cup. Emery’s side, who finished fifth in the league last season, kick-off their new campaign at Newcastle United on August 11.

Meanwhile, Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey believes Italian champions Juventus are the right club for him and he is looking forward to working with new coach Maurizio Sarri.

Ramsey, who signed a four-year deal with Juve in February, left Arsenal after making more than 350 appearances in 11 seasons at the Premier League club.

“When I heard that Juventus were interested in me, I thought it would be a dream to come here, as well as a great challenge. You can’t turn down this opportunity. This is the right club for me. I hope to be a part of the history,” Ramsey said.

“The squad and the players and the manager have all welcomed me very nicely so far. I have spoken to him (Sarri) a few times. He is very approachable and easy to talk to...I am looking forward to the challenge and I hope to play my part. From what I saw last season, he had a good season at Chelsea. He was definitely a success and hopefully, he can bring his philosophy and style to this team. Winning and playing good football is the ideal situation but it is not the only way,” Ramsey added.

The 28-year-old becomes the third Welshman to represent Juventus after John Charles, who played for them from 1957 to 1962, and Ian Rush.

“He (Charles) is an absolute legend over here and for Welsh football. He’s definitely someone I can look up to and hopefully follow in his footsteps,” Ramsey said. “He definitely took everything in and left his mark here. I know how much he means to this club and the history he contributed here. He is a fantastic player and person I look up to and hope to emulate,” Ramsey added.