Bidco coach Akhulia eye automatic promotion to the top tier

Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia has set automatic promotion to the Kenyan Premier League as his bare minimum in the forthcoming National Super League season.

Bidco have come close to automatic promotion in the recent seasons but Akhulia is confident with good organisation and support from the office, the team will finally realise their dream to join the top flight.

Bidco have stepped up their preparations in Thika, where Akhulia opened up of his intentions of sealing one of the two automatic promotion slots. The youthful coach, who began shaping the boys a week ago is certain that the playing unit will have gelled before the new season—making it easier to rake in convincing wins.

“It is the dream of every coach in the second tier to ascend to the elite league and that’s what we are hoping to achieve at the end of the new season.

"I am happy we have begun our plans early this time around and this gives me the opportunity to polish a few grey areas. "With good organisation both in the playing unit and technical bench coupled with support from the office, it’s tenable. I am currently working on the organisation of the squad and I believe they will be ready before the new season serves off.”

Akhulia also disclosed his plan of replacing the ten players who parted ways with the club at the end of the past season. The former player said four players found greener pastures while six were deemed surplus to requirement and is keen to bring in an equal number to attain the required depth.

“I am almost through with the replacement of the ten players who left the club last season. Four left on mutual consent after getting better offers elsewhere while I released six. There are those whom we have agreed on terms with while the rest are still in negotiations with the club. I hope to complete the transfers by next week.”