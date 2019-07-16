Close

1970 Volkswagen pick up for Concours

Rift Valley Technical Training Institute enter 1970 Volkswagen pick up for Concours

In Summary

• The VW has been owned by the Institute since it was new.

• Concours d’Elegance Patron, Dr Kevit Desai encouraged the Institute to participate in the classiest event on the Kenya Motor Sports calendar.

by STAR REPORTER
16 July 2019 - 05:00
Calvin Cheruiyot (L), the garage manager, Fredrick Obiero (C), chief principal of Rift Valley Technical Training Institution (RVTTI) inspect underside of the 1970 Volkswagen pick up.
A 1970 Volkswagen pickup which is being prepared by instructors and students at the Rift Valley Technical Institute will be among the first vehicles on the ramp contesting the utility class in this year’s CBA Africa Concours d’Elegance.

The VW has been owned by the Institute since it was new. Initially, it was used for errands like collecting mail and making general deliveries. Later, the pickup was retired and parked undercover.

Earlier this year, it was spotted by the Concours d’Elegance Patron, Dr Kevit Desai, the PS for Technical and Vocational Education and Training and he encouraged the Institute to participate in the classiest event on the Kenya Motor Sports calendar.

The Rift Valley Technical Training Institute is an East African Centre of Excellence in TVET and runs a commercial garage adjacent to the training centre which gives the students practical work experience. This will be the base for the refurbishment of the VW pickup and students will be working under the guidance of trainers. Dr Edwin Tarno, the Principal of the Institute is fully supporting the project and will ensure that the pickup is in Concours condition.

On September 29th the competitor’s car park and the motorcycle judging ring at the Nairobi racecourse will feature an amazing variety of cars and motorcycles contesting the CBA Africa Concours d’Elegance.

