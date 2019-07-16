Gor set sight on semi-finals of the Cecafa Kagame Cup

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will be seeking to sail to the semi-finals of the ongoing Cecafa Kagame Cup when they take on Green Eagles of Zambia tomorrow at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu, Rwanda.

Gor qualified to the quarter-finals of the tournament after finishing on top of Group ‘D’ and will take on the invitees who came second in Group ‘C’.

K’Ogalo, who have won the title three times excelled in all their group stage matches against Maniema of DR Congo (2-1), AS Ports of Djibouti (2-0) and Zanzibar’s KMKM (1-0).

The 18-time Kenyan champions are using the inter-club tournament as part of their preparations to the elusive Caf Champions League as well as the defending their domestic title.

Meanwhile, Azam’s bid to claim the third regional trophy in a row will be severely put to test by former African giants and invitees TP Mazembe of DR Congo at the Stade de Kigali.

Mazembe finished on top of Pool ‘A’ while Azam who have won the past two editions finished second in pool behind KCCA in Pool ‘B’.

Rwandese champions Rayon Sports will take on KCCA in the other quarter-final match. Rayon finished second in Pool ‘A behind Mazembe.

Three-time champions and former Rwandese giants APR will accost Maniema from Congo tomorrow in Rubavu.

The winner of the tournament will pocket US$30,000 in prize money while the runners-up will receive US$20,000. The second runner up will bag US$10,000.