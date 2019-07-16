Arsenal owner Kroenke under fresh pressure after damning statement from club’s supporters

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has come under renewed pressure from disgruntled fans as the billionaire owner faces calls to hold summit talks with supporters.

The US tycoon has faced vitriol from fans in recent years amid concerns over his commitment to the club. And several influential fan groups have banded together to form a movement with the aim of applying pressure on Arsenal’s owners under the hashtag #WeCareDoYou.

And the newly formed group have released a statement calling on the Kroenke regime to reconstruct the board to make it more modern, laying out their views against a potential European Super League and demanding improvements at the Emirates Stadium.

The statement reads: “As Arsenal fans we have watched with frustration as the team’s football performances have declined over the past decade.”

“When Stan Kroenke began buying Arsenal shares the club had just competed in a first Champions League final. Twelve years on, Arsenal are about to play in the Europa League for the third year running.”

“Off the pitch, fans have never felt more marginalised, less listened to or valued. This was sadly illustrated when Stan Kroenke forcibly bought out the last remaining supporter-shareholders without even a word of appreciation for their custodianship role in the club. It feels as though Arsenal is at a crossroads. Things need to change.”

“It is sad that an institution like Arsenal FC has such passive ownership. All of us want to see a clear sense of purpose and direction. KSE should start by being more open and accountable and explain how they intend to achieve the goal of winning the game’s major trophies.”

If Stan Kroenke is going to be absent from London he needs to make sure the board he delegates to is fit for purpose.

“On a matchday the Emirates Stadium can be a soulless place. The atmosphere is poor and there are thousands of empty seats blighting almost every game. If Arsenal really cared they would make sure seats weren’t left empty by investing in an improved ticketing system and actively supporting initiatives like safe standing. Finally, the very fabric of football in England and across Europe is at threat from proposals for a European Super League.”